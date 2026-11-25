Bad Medicine with Alex Berenson and Vinay Prasad
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Alex and Vinay talk Bad Medicine (Episode 1)
A recording from Alex Berenson's live video
8 hrs ago
•
Alex Berenson
and
Vinay Prasad MD MPH
80
33
4
1:00:50
© 2026 Vinay Prasad MD MPH
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